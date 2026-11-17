Dhakoli police have booked three former office-bearers of a residents’ welfare association and four unidentified men for allegedly vandalising the society office, stealing CCTV equipment and assaulting security staff at Parkash Tower in Peermuchalla.

The named accused are former presidents Ankush Uppal and Roshan Lal, and former secretary Rahul Sharma. (HT File)

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Police registered an FIR on Sunday on the complaint of Balvinder Kumar Khurana, 72, who took charge as president of the Jai Baba Lal Dayal Welfare Society on April 12, 2026. The named accused are former presidents Ankush Uppal and Roshan Lal, and former secretary Rahul Sharma.

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According to Khurana’s complaint, the accused and their associates gathered near the society gate in the evenings, consumed alcohol, obstructed residents and abused them. He alleged that on September 15, the trio demanded the office keys and society register from him and threatened to kill him when he refused.

Khurana further alleged that Roshan Lal threatened him over the phone on November 4. On November 10, Ankush Uppal allegedly slapped a security guard, Rahul, and took his mobile phone during an altercation near the gate.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint states that around midnight on November 13, the accused and four unidentified men locked night guard Amit Kumar inside the guard room from outside. They then allegedly ransacked the society office and stole CCTV cameras and the digital video recorder (DVR). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint states that around midnight on November 13, the accused and four unidentified men locked night guard Amit Kumar inside the guard room from outside. They then allegedly ransacked the society office and stole CCTV cameras and the digital video recorder (DVR). {{/usCountry}}

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Police have registered a case under Sections 296, 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2), 127(2), 303(2)(theft), 304(2) (snatching), 324(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.