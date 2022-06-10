Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali F&CC approves projects worth 7 crore
The finance and contract committee of Mohali MC gave the go-ahead to development works worth 7 crore and work orders worth 2.5 crore
Work orders for annual maintenance of street lights in Phases 8 and 8B Industrial Area, parks and roads were also approved by Mohali F&CC. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The finance and contract committee of the Mohali municipal corporation on Thursday gave the go-ahead to development works worth 7 crore and work orders worth 2.5 crore.

Chaired by city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, the meeting was attended by senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, and councillor members Anuradha Anand and Jasbir Singh Manku.

Sidhu said approval was given for procurement of machinery, including four tractors and four water tankers, for various works. These will be equipped with a sprinkler system for irrigation. Work orders for annual maintenance of street lights in Phases 8 and 8B Industrial Area, parks and roads were also approved.

Besides, new works worth 7 crore were cleared for different wards. These include installation of street lights, curb channels and open-air gyms, besides development of roads and parks.

