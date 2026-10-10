Mohali: Fearing noise pollution, traffic woes, Sec-67 residents oppose singer’s event

Fearing noise pollution and traffic congestion, residents of Sector 67 in Mohali have approached the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to protest against singer Jasmine Sandlas’ event, scheduled to be held behind the CP-67 Mall at plots 14, 15 and 16 on Saturday.

Jasmine Sandlas

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In a representation to GMADA, residents objected to the arrangements being made at the site, alleging that the venue’s promoter, AB Alcobev Pvt Ltd, had been allowed to proceed with preparations despite concerns over the location and its impact on nearby residential areas. They urged the authority to ensure that all required conditions are followed. In a separate complaint submitted to the PPCB, residents stated that the concert venue’s proximity to residential areas could affect nearby citizens, particularly if sound levels are not regulated and traffic arrangements remain inadequate. They sought strict compliance with noise regulations.

A GMADA letter issued on October 8 refers to a September 9 communication, wherein the organiser was asked to vacate the area within 30 days due to a violation of the lease agreement. However, residents alleged that the structure has not been removed and that preparations for the event are continuing. GMADA has directed the organiser to stop work immediately and dismantle the stage, warning that failure to comply will invite further action, including penalties as per the rules.

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{{^usCountry}} However, deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the administration has been informed that the site has already been sold. “Organisers have been instructed to submit the required no-objection certificate. If they fail to produce the same, the matter will be examined,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the administration has been informed that the site has already been sold. “Organisers have been instructed to submit the required no-objection certificate. If they fail to produce the same, the matter will be examined,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents have sought timely intervention by the concerned authorities to ensure compliance with regulations.

A media spokesperson for AB Alcobev Pvt Ltd said, “The event will proceed as planned. All necessary approvals are in place. Claims suggesting otherwise are false and unsubstantiated. Kindly refrain from circulating misinformation and rely only on official updates from the organisers.”

Activist opposes songs promoting liquor, arms

Citing concerns over songs glorifying liquor and weapons, sociology professor Panditrao Dharennavar has written to the Mohali SSP and the DSP (City-1), requesting that during the concert of singer Jasmine Sandlas, songs such as Sip Sip, Whiskey Di Botal, Feem, and Illegal Weapon are not performed. The Punjabi language activist urged officials to ensure that the performance does not contain abusive language or glorify violence, which negatively impacts children and youth.

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