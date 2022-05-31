Mohali golfer Puneet Bajwa masters Tollygunge course

Puneet Bajwa grabbed twin victories during the Eastern India Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship held at the Tollygunge Golf Club, Kolkata, under the aegis of the Indian Golf Union from May 23 to 26.

The 17-year-old golfer who trains under Arjuna-awardee Harmeet Kahlon emerged winner in the under-18 age group A category and also finished runner-up in the amateur ladies open category in the three-day tournament.

A professional golfer and also a coach, she posted scores of 77, 70 and 71 for a three-round total of 218 to take the top spot.

Bajwa is a student of Ryan International School and had a total of 7 birdies in 3 rounds during rainy and wet conditions and won by a single stroke over her nearest competitor Nishna Patel of Maharashtra.