A night of sleeplessness in hotel rooms without working air conditioners has cost Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Bathinda ₹10,000 in compensation, with the Mohali district consumer disputes redressal commission holding the hotel deficient in service and guilty of unfair trade practice.

The complainants alleged that they could not sleep properly through the night and that one occupant had to sleep on the floor. (HT File)

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The commission, comprising president SK Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur, passed the order, after two complainants alleged that the hotel staff failed to fix the air-conditioning during their stay on May 17, 2022. The complainants had paid ₹13,000 for two rooms, according to the tax invoices placed on record.

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According to the complaint, the guests returned to the hotel at around midnight and switched on the ACs, but the rooms remained hot. When they approached the reception, staff told them the cooling would take time. Despite repeated complaints, no one arrived to inspect the ACs for hours. A staff member finally came around 5 am but could not identify the fault.

The complainants alleged that they could not sleep properly through the night and that one occupant had to sleep on the floor. They also claimed that the hotel did not have a complaint register. After receiving no response to an email complaint and a legal notice, they approached the consumer commission.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission noted that the complainants had submitted a video of the incident and that the hotel had not contested the allegations despite service of notice. It also clarified that the evidence established payment for only two rooms, as the complainants had not submitted an invoice for the third room they claimed to have booked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission noted that the complainants had submitted a video of the incident and that the hotel had not contested the allegations despite service of notice. It also clarified that the evidence established payment for only two rooms, as the complainants had not submitted an invoice for the third room they claimed to have booked. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission partly allowed the complaint and directed the hotel to pay ₹10,000 as lump-sum compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation costs. The complaint against Radisson Hotel (South Asia) Private Limited was not admitted, while the Bathinda hotel was proceeded against ex parte after it failed to appear before the commission.