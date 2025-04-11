Mohali man booked for making fake passports to settle abroad

Police have booked a Dhakoli man for using fake passports to settle abroad, including one using his cousin’s details, which ended in his cousin getting blacklisted. The incident came to light when the accused’s cousin, who is also the complainant, was blacklisted in America and Canada due to fake passport on his name. (File)

The accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh of Adarsh Nagar, Dhakoli, Zirakpur, has been booked on the complaint of his cousin Sucha Singh of Dau Majra village, Kharar, said police.

The accused has been deported twice from Japan for overstaying, they added.

The forgery came to light when Sucha Singh got blacklisted in America and Canada after a fake passport was reported in his name. In his complaint in 2022, Sucha Singh told police that he got his passport made in 1972 and went to Hong Kong in the same year, after which he shifted to Canada in 2004 and settled there. “Kuldeep also went to Japan in 1988 but was deported in 1992 due to overstay and could not go abroad on the same password,” he said.

Sucha Singh alleged that the accused shifted his address to Chandimandir in Panchkula and got a new passport prepared in his (Sucha Singh) name by forging documents, and went to Hong Kong in 1993, from where he again went to Japan but was again deported in 1996 for overstaying. “In 2017, when I was blacklisted by America and Canada due to a fake passport in my name, I sought a copy of the documents applied for the fake passport through RTI from RPO Office in Sector 34,” he said, adding that the he got the documents in 2020.

After discovering the forgery, Sucha Singh went to Kuldeep’s house to discuss the matter, but found that Kuldeep had shifted to Dubai. The complainant alleged that when he informed the accused’s wife and son about the fraud, they threatened him.

After receiving the complaint, Zirakpur deputy superintendent of police and then the Mohali superintendent of police (rural) launched a probe and found that the accused, after being deported for the second time from Japan, again made another passport and went to Dubai.

After taking legal opinion, Mohali police booked the accused, who is still in Dubai.

The accused has been booked under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery of documents or electronic records to cheat) and 471 (offense of using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Passport Act ,1976.