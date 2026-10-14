Mohali man booked for taking 5 lakh to arrange film roles

Sohana police have registered a cheating case against a man accused of taking ₹5 lakh from his relative on the promise of securing acting roles for his son in Punjabi films and music videos.

Dilbag also told police that cheques issued for repayment bounced due to insufficient funds. (HT File)

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The complainant, Dilbag Singh, a resident of Sector 78, Mohali, alleged that his relative, Parminder Singh Kainth, who works in the film industry in Mumbai, offered to arrange roles for his son, Karanveer Singh, around six years ago. Kainth allegedly told him the process would cost about ₹10 lakh.

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According to the complaint, Dilbag transferred ₹3 lakh to Kainth’s bank account and paid another ₹2 lakh in cash. However, his son did not get any role, and Kainth did not return the money, the complainant alleged. Dilbag also told police that cheques issued for repayment bounced due to insufficient funds.

Karanveer supported his father’s allegations in his statement to police. He said Kainth’s wife, Shekha Kainth, and father, Balvir Singh, collected the ₹2 lakh cash payment from their home. The family made repeated calls asking Kainth either to arrange the promised work or return the money, but received no resolution, he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Dilbag alleged that Kainth failed to meet the deadlines. Following the inquiry, police registered a case against Kainth at Sohana police station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with the approval of the senior superintendent of police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dilbag alleged that Kainth failed to meet the deadlines. Following the inquiry, police registered a case against Kainth at Sohana police station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with the approval of the senior superintendent of police. {{/usCountry}}

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