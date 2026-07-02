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    Mohali: Man shot at over domestic dispute in Kharar; wife among 2 held

    The victim sustained injuries to his hand after a bullet grazed his fingers and also alleged that the accused threatened to kill him and later attempted to run him over with an SUV

    Updated on: Jul 02, 2026 8:27 AM IST
    ht_print | By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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    A domestic dispute took a violent turn in Kharar after a man was allegedly shot at by a man accompanying his estranged wife.

    Both accused have been arrested, while the pistol and the Fortuner used in the incident have been seized. (HT File)
    Both accused have been arrested, while the pistol and the Fortuner used in the incident have been seized. (HT File)

    The victim, Ishaq Mohammad, a resident of Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh, said the accused, identified as Manjeet Singh, had opened fire at him following a confrontation near Daun Majra. Singh was allegedly with Mohammad’s estranged wife, Neha Khan, at the time.

    The victim sustained injuries to his hand after a bullet grazed his fingers. He also alleged that the accused threatened to kill him and later attempted to run him over with an SUV.

    Deputy superintendent of police Ishan Singla said a case has been registered against Singh and Khan for attempt to murder. Both have been arrested, while the pistol and the Fortuner used in the incident have been seized.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Man Shot At Over Domestic Dispute In Kharar; Wife Among 2 Held
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Man Shot At Over Domestic Dispute In Kharar; Wife Among 2 Held
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