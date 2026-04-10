Mohali: Mayor presents five-year report card ahead of civic body dissolution

Outgoing mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Thursday presented his five-year report card during the final municipal corporation (MC) House meeting, highlighting major development works undertaken during his tenure. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sandhu addressing the House meet at the MC office in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The mayor stated that a total of 801 ward-level projects and 1,147 general development works were completed, with an overall expenditure of approximately ₹9,444 crore. He said the tenure was driven by a collective vision to transform Mohali into a cleaner, stronger and better-planned city.

Breaking down the figures, Sidhu said ward-level works worth ₹168 crore directly benefited residents at the grassroots, while large-scale infrastructure projects were executed across the city. Key focus areas included strengthening road infrastructure, upgrading sewerage and drainage systems, and improving water supply networks.

Addressing councillors and officials, the mayor expressed pride in serving the city and credited the achievements to coordinated efforts between elected representatives and civic staff.

The meeting marked the end of the current House, as the Punjab government has ordered the dissolution of the MC from April 11, 2026. The corporation will now be administered by MC commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha until fresh elections are held.

Sidhu expressed confidence that the next leadership will build on the existing foundation and continue Mohali’s development trajectory. Next MC elections will be held in the end of this year.