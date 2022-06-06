Mohali mayor set to face no-trust motion in MC house

A day after Congress mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress councillors on Sunday decided to move a no-trust motion against him in the municipal corporation (MC) House.

With Amarjit’s departure, Congress now has 36 councillors in the MC House of 50. While 11 seats are with the Azad group, two councillors are independents. For the success of the no-trust motion, the Congress councillors will have to be present in majority.

For admittance of the no-trust motion, a minimum of five councillors will have to file objections against Amarjit, after which a date will be set to vote for it.

On Sunday, Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring convened an emergency meeting of the Congress councillors in Mohali and, as per sources, warned them against following Amarjit’s lead.

The councillors also held a meeting with District Congress president Rishav Jain, who said most of them assured that they will not be joining the BJP at any cost.

“I held a meeting with Congress councillors on Sunday and all have clearly stated that they will not move to BJP. The mayor’s post will remain with the Congress,” Jain said.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “We are holding meetings with the councillors to chalk out further plans. The no-trust motion will be moved as per the directions of the party heads.”

A councillor, on the condition of anonymity, said, “People voted for the Congress and outrightly rejected the BJP during the MC elections. So, how can councillors, who are public representatives, join the BJP?”

On the other hand, Amarjit claimed many Congress councillors will be shifting to BJP with him.

Mohali got its municipal corporation in 2010 and its first elections were held in 2015 when current MLA Kulwant Singh became the mayor with the help of the Congress, which has continued to dominate the civic body ever since.

