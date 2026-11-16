Mohali MC rolls out 4-crore sanitation plan for 14 new villages

The municipal corporation (MC) has floated a tender for engaging manpower and machinery to undertake manual sweeping and sanitation work in 14 villages recently brought within its limits. The estimated cost of the project is ₹4 crore.

Nine tractor-trolleys will also be hired to transport the collected garbage. (HT File)

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According to the technical estimate, the proposed cleaning operation will cover approximately 8 lakh square metres of village roads and streets. The plan provides for 162 workers, including 126 sanitation workers for sweeping and 36 for collecting waste. Nine tractor-trolleys will also be hired to transport the collected garbage.

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The villages covered under the proposal are Balongi, Badala Majra, Baliyali, Chappar Chiri Kalan, Chappar Chiri Khurd, Landran, Lakhnour, Nain Majra, Patti Sohana, Mauli Baidwan, Chilla, Rurka, Narain Garh and Kambali.

The corporation has proposed dividing the area into cleaning beats, with each worker assigned approximately 6,000 square metres. The number of workers and trolleys allocated to individual villages has been calculated according to their respective areas. Balongi, with 1.7 lakh square metres, has the largest area in the estimate.

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{{^usCountry}} The cost calculation includes workers’ wages, statutory employee benefits, contractor-related costs, cleaning equipment and consumables. The estimated provision for materials includes brooms, kassis, panjis, soap, oil and jaggery. The proposal provides for soap every month, while oil and jaggery are to be supplied annually to workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cost calculation includes workers’ wages, statutory employee benefits, contractor-related costs, cleaning equipment and consumables. The estimated provision for materials includes brooms, kassis, panjis, soap, oil and jaggery. The proposal provides for soap every month, while oil and jaggery are to be supplied annually to workers. {{/usCountry}}

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The tender documents also state that the listed quantities and rates are for estimation purposes and payment will be made according to the work actually carried out at the site.

The move is aimed at extending a structured street-cleaning arrangement to the newly incorporated village areas, where sanitation services have to be organised under the MC system.