The municipal corporation (MC) is set to consider a series of civic works, including road projects worth ₹8 crore, a five-year mechanical road sweeping contract worth nearly ₹34 crore and a three-year solid waste management proposal costing ₹23 crore.

The proposals will be taken up at the corporation’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday. (HT File)

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Around ₹3 crore is proposed for widening Airport Road (A-Road) from Quark City to Sector 91. Another ₹5 crore will be spent on road works in Industrial Area, Phase 8A and 8B. The two proposals together involve an estimated expenditure of ₹8 crore.

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The agenda also includes a five-year contract for GIS-based, wall-to-wall mechanical sweeping of main roads, berms and footpaths across the city. The estimated cost is ₹34 crore.

The proposal includes machinery such as road-sweeping machines, vehicle-mounted dry and wet suction machines, tractor trolleys, small tippers, water-jetting machines and water tankers.

A separate three-year solid waste management contract for Samgauli, estimated at ₹23 crore, will cover rat control, patrolling, garbage-vulnerable-point clearance, horticulture waste collection and fresh waste processing.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed facilities include capacity to process 110 metric tonnes of horticulture waste and 200 metric tonnes of fresh waste daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed facilities include capacity to process 110 metric tonnes of horticulture waste and 200 metric tonnes of fresh waste daily. {{/usCountry}}

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Four construction and demolition waste-related works, estimated at a combined ₹21 crore, are also listed.

These include secondary waste collection points in Aerotropolis B and D blocks, a processing plant at Samgauli and a secondary point serving Baliali, Balongi and Landran.

The corporation will also consider ₹4 crore for hiring manpower and machinery for manual sweeping in newly added village areas. Proposals to increase expenditure by 25% on the annual maintenance of several parks, including those in Sectors 63, 64, 65 and 68, are also part of the agenda.

The proposals will be taken up at the corporation’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

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