Mohali MLA distributes property cards to 76 families

MLA Kulwant Singh on Friday distributed property cards to 76 families in Midde Majra village under the Punjab government’s “Mera Ghar Mere Naam” scheme, which aims to provide ownership documents to families living in their houses in villages. Speaking to reporters, Singh said the initiative, launched under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, helps residents secure legal proof of ownership for their properties. He added that property cards have so far been distributed in 15 villages of the Mohali assembly constituency.

He said that property cards have so far been distributed in 15 villages of the Mohali assembly constituency. (HT File)

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140 volunteers complete disaster mgmt training

Chandigarh Around 140 civil defence volunteers of the UT administration completed a five-day disaster preparedness and response training programme at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration on October 16. Organised by the UT disaster management authority in collaboration with MGSIPA, the programme covered search and rescue, fire safety, first aid, life-saving skills, crowd management and emergency coordination. Conducted in two batches from October 5 to 9 and October 12 to 16, the training combined classroom sessions, practical demonstrations and field exposure to strengthen emergency response capabilities.

Dengue awareness camps held at govt schools

Mohali The health department organised dengue awareness camps at the Government High School and Government Primary School in Batta village under Punjab’s “Har Shukarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar” campaign on October 16. Students and teachers were educated about dengue-spreading mosquitoes, their breeding conditions and preventive measures. Health teams also inspected the school premises and containers to identify and destroy mosquito larvae. Senior medical officer Dr Preet Mohan Singh Khurana urged residents to prevent water stagnation and regularly clean and dry coolers, flower pots and other containers to curb mosquito breeding.

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{{^usCountry}} UK prof delivers lecture on climate change at UT institute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UK prof delivers lecture on climate change at UT institute {{/usCountry}}

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Chandigarh Prof Stephen Taylor of Northumbria University, UK, said colonialism continues to shape the present and future through the extraction of non-renewable resources from the Global South. Delivering the Prof Randhir Singh Memorial Lecture at the Institute for Development and Communication (IDC), he highlighted climate coloniality and citizen-led climate initiatives by the South Asian diaspora. He also spoke about changing agricultural labour patterns in rural Punjab and growing disillusionment among local youth with agriculture.

PEC concludes workshop on green technologies in Dogri

Chandigarh Punjab Engineering College (PEC) concluded a three-day AICTE-sponsored ATAL–VAANI workshop on green technologies and net-zero emissions by 2070, conducted in Dogri from Wednesday to Friday. Vivek Phonsa, additional secretary, home department, government of Jammu and Kashmir, attended the valedictory ceremony and appreciated the initiative to promote technical education in regional languages. The workshop featured expert sessions on renewable energy, waste management, sustainable manufacturing and green building technologies, with over 100 participants from various institutions.

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‘Pending promotion cases’: Teachers’ body seeks Shah’s intervention

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA) has appealed to Union home minister Amit Shah for urgent intervention regarding the longstanding grievances of aided-college teachers and sought a meeting during his proposed visit to Chandigarh on November 1. The association said more than 200 career advancement scheme (CAS) promotion cases relating to 2018–2022 remain unresolved. It questioned the UT education department’s July 14, 2026, order restricting CAS benefits under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2018, to April 1, 2022, despite the regulations being notified on July 18, 2018.

PU mgmt institute programme highlights skills, adaptability

Chandigarh The University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), Panjab University, concluded DISHA 2026 (Developing Industry Skills and Holistic Advancement), an orientation programme for incoming MBA and BBA-MBA sectoral students, focusing on industry expectations, professional skills and career development. Sanjay Tandon, director, Competent Group, presided over the valedictory session as chief guest, while industry leaders from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Drish Infotech, HDFC Bank and other organisations shared insights on workplace readiness, communication, adaptability and lifelong learning.

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Over 800 join community event at Sector 22 Market

Chandigarh The municipal corporation (MC), in association with Chandigarh Art Alive, Sri Aurobindo Society, and the Sector 22 Shopkeepers Association, organised a community event under the “Many open hands” initiative at Sector 22 Market. The event saw the participation of over 800 shopkeepers, residents, artists and visitors, bringing the community together through music, art and activities promoting civic responsibility. The event also highlighted the importance of staying away from drugs, encouraging young people to make healthy and positive choices.

Rupesh’s 167 powers UT into Vinoo Mankad Trophy knockouts

Chandigarh Rupesh Yadav smashed a magnificent 167 as Chandigarh defeated Delhi by five wickets in their final league match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at Vizianagaram on Friday to qualify for the knockout stage. Chasing 290, Chandigarh reached 293/5 in 41.3 overs. Rupesh struck 23 boundaries and five sixes off 125 balls, while Meet Dahiya contributed 63 with eight fours. Despite Bugga’s four-wicket haul, Chandigarh recovered from 29/4 to complete the chase, with captain-wicketkeeper Ehit Salaria remaining unbeaten on 33.

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