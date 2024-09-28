Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Nihangs attack 53-year-old with swords in road rage incident

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 28, 2024 08:45 AM IST

In his complaint, the victim told police that the two bike-borne men crashed into his car at a traffic light near Chawla Hospital around 9.15 pm on Wednesday; an argument ensued and the bikers attacked his car with swords, shattering the backwindow

In yet another incident of road rage, two unidentified men dressed as Nihangs attacked a 53-year-old man with swords in Phase 3B2 after crashing their motorcycle into his car.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 70, was left with serious injuries on the arm.

In his complaint, he told police that the two bike-borne men crashed into his car at a traffic light near Chawla Hospital around 9.15 pm on Wednesday. An argument ensued and the bikers attacked his carwith swords, shattering the backwindow.

The victim tried to drive towards his home in Phase 3B2 but was followed by the attackers. They stopped him again and struck his car’s windshield and driver’s side window with swords, he told the police.

He sustained serious injuries to his arms in the attack and was rescued after passers-by rushed to his aid. Meanwhile, the attackers fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital for treatment.

An FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (causing hurt), 324(4) (mischief), 126(2) ( wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Mataur police station on Thursday.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On