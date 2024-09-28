Mohali: Nihangs attack 53-year-old with swords in road rage incident

In yet another incident of road rage, two unidentified men dressed as Nihangs attacked a 53-year-old man with swords in Phase 3B2 after crashing their motorcycle into his car. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 70, was left with serious injuries on the arm.

In his complaint, he told police that the two bike-borne men crashed into his car at a traffic light near Chawla Hospital around 9.15 pm on Wednesday. An argument ensued and the bikers attacked his carwith swords, shattering the backwindow.

The victim tried to drive towards his home in Phase 3B2 but was followed by the attackers. They stopped him again and struck his car’s windshield and driver’s side window with swords, he told the police.

He sustained serious injuries to his arms in the attack and was rescued after passers-by rushed to his aid. Meanwhile, the attackers fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital for treatment.

An FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (causing hurt), 324(4) (mischief), 126(2) ( wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Mataur police station on Thursday.