Mohali: Online self-enumeration for census till Nov 30

Residents of Mohali district can submit their household details online for Census 2027 from November 16 to 30 through the self-enumeration facility, deputy commissioner (DC) Aaditya Dachalwal said on Sunday.

Dachalwal urged residents to provide accurate information and use only the official portal, cautioning them against unauthorised agents or intermediaries. (HT File)

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The DC-cum-principal census officer said residents could complete the process from their homes by visiting the official portal — https://se.census.gov.in — saving time and making participation more convenient.

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After submitting the details, each household will receive a self-enumeration ID (SE ID), which must be kept safely and shared with the enumerator during the subsequent door-to-door verification exercise from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027.

Residents will have to register using the name of the head of the household and a mobile number, verify it through an OTP, select Punjab and their district, mark their house location on the digital map and fill in details of household members, including education, occupation, migration and residence.

Dachalwal urged residents to provide accurate information and use only the official portal, cautioning them against unauthorised agents or intermediaries. He said the census information would remain confidential and be used only for statistical purposes. For assistance, residents can call the toll-free helpline 1855.

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