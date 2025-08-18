Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Mohali: OTS scheme for property tax extended till August 31

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 05:44 am IST

Sharing details, deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal said that under this scheme, residents who come under Mohali district's municipal corporation and municipal councils can clear their pending property tax dues without any fine or interest

In view of positive response received from urban residents towards clearing their property tax dues, the department of local government, Punjab, has further extended the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme till August 31, 2025.

Breaking down the collection figures, the DC said that the Zirakpur municipal council contributed the highest with 15.47 crore. (HT photo for representation)

Sharing details, deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal said that under this scheme, residents who come under Mohali district’s municipal corporation and municipal councils can clear their pending property tax dues without any fine or interest. She informed that the local bodies in Mohali district have made remarkable progress, collecting 24.82 crore between July 1 and August 15, 2025.

Breaking down the collection figures, the DC said that the Zirakpur municipal council contributed the highest with 15.47 crore, followed by Kharar with 4.26 crore and Dera Bassi with 2.39 crore. Other councils also registered significant collections — Lalru 1.03 crore, Kurali 62 lakh, Nayagaon 60 lakh, and Banur 44 lakh.

Appealing to residents, DC Komal Mittal urged them to take advantage of this opportunity and deposit their property tax dues before August 31, 2025, at their respective municipal councils, to avoid additional penalties in the future.

She further informed that lists of property owners who have not paid property tax in the past years have already been prepared, and the urban local bodies are contacting them individually to encourage timely payment under this scheme. She cautioned that those who fail to clear their dues within the OTS period will face action as per rules.

