Mohali: Police bust Ludhiana-based gang of armed robbers, 3 held

The Mohali Police have busted a Ludhiana based gang involved in a series of armed robberies, including a brutal home invasion in Sekhan Majra village on September 7. Three out of the four gang members have been arrested, while one suspect remains at large, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans. The arrested accused in Mohali police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurinder Singh, alias Boparai, 41, Tejinder Singh, alias Prince, 39, and Nitesh Kumar, 43, all residents of Ludhiana. Manvinder Singh, alias Babbu, who is also a resident of Ludhiana is still at large.

The arrests were made in connection with a violent robbery that took place during the early hours of September 7, when the suspects forcibly entered a residence in Sekhan Majra village and assaulted the occupants with sharp weapons before looting valuables. The police have recovered two motorcycles (Vikrant and HF Deluxe) used in the robbery, one iron sickle, one dummy pistol, one gold ring and several artificial gold ornaments.

According to the complaint filed by Kulwant Singh, he and his family were asleep when, at around 1.15 am, he was awakened by the screams of his son, Lakhwinder Singh, and daughter-in-law. As he moved toward their room, he was intercepted by an armed intruder who threatened to shoot him if he raised an alarm.

When Lakhwinder Singh attempted to resist, the assailants struck him with a sickle, causing serious injuries to his head and arms. The gang then looted gold jewellry, cash, and other valuables before fleeing the scene. Lakhwinder Singh was hospitalised at Cheema Hospital, Phase 4, Mohali, for seven days due to the severity of his injuries.

SP Saurav Jindal said that the case was registered based on the complaint of Kulwant Singh under sections 115(2), 305, 307, 331(4), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at IT City police station, Mohali.

SSP Hans stated that a team led by the crime investigation agency (CIA) took swift action, leading to the identification and arrest of the accused. “Three accused have been apprehended and looted items have been recovered,” he confirmed. All three were presented before the court on Monday and were remanded to police custody for further investigation.

SP Jindal stated that due to the grave nature of the crime, the investigation was handed over to the CIA on the SSP’s orders, with clear instructions to apprehend the culprits promptly. Acting on technical surveillance and human intelligence, inspector Harminder Singh, in charge of the CIA, and his team were able to trace and arrest three of the four accused.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding fourth accused and are investigating whether the gang is linked to other unsolved robbery cases in the region.