Mohali police seize 790 gm heroin, arrest five
Continuing their crackdown on drug peddlers, Mohali police arrested five men after recovering a total of 790 gm heroin from their possession in Kurali and Kharar on Sunday.
Addressing the media on Monday, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said a police party had laid a naka at Ratangarh Simbal village in Kurali, where they caught Parveen Kumar, alias Ricky, of Ward Number 12, Kurali, with 25 gm heroin. On his disclosure, another 445 gm heroin was found in the possession of his aide, Dilpreet Singh of Chautuali village, Kurali, who was also arrested.
The SSP said three more men were arrested with 320 gm heroin by the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) in Kharar.
The accused were identified as Harjot Singh of Jamalpur, Ludhiana; Jagdeep Singh of Jaiton, Faridkot, and Manmeet Cheema of Gulmohar Complex, Kharar.
They were travelling in a Toyota Etios when they were stopped for checking at a naka near LIC Colony, Santemajra Road, and 320 gm heroin was recovered from their vehicle, Soni said.
All five accused were produced in court and sent to two-day police remand.
Chandigarh Police also arrested a 22-year-old youth for possessing 13 gm heroin on the Sector 17/18 dividing road on Sunday. The accused, Ritik Rotha, is a resident of Sanjauli, Shimla.
Separate FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered in all cases.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics