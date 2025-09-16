Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Mohali: Prohibitory orders issued ahead of MiG-21 phasing out ceremony

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 07:04 am IST

In view of the MiG-21 phasing out ceremony by the Indian Air Force at the Chandigarh Air Force Station on September 26, district magistrate Komal Mittal has issued prohibitory orders to ensure a safe flying environment in Mohali district.

The orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, will remain in force till September 27. (HT Photo for representation)
The orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, will remain in force till September 27.

The order stated that feeding of pigeons or any other birds within the airport premises and its surrounding areas up to 10-km radius is strictly prohibited.

Public awareness drives will be launched to educate the local populace to refrain from feeding pigeons in areas around the Air Force Station. Enforcement teams will close down unauthorised meat shops operating in the vicinity of the airfield.

Local residents, shopkeepers, vendors and organisations are ordered to refrain from practices that attract pigeons and other birds near the airport.

Municipal authorities/local bodies shall ensure immediate and strict action for proper collection and disposal of garbage in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the ethos of Swachh Bharat Mission.

She said any violation of this order will invite action under the relevant provisions of law.

This order is not applicable on law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary, air force, SPG personnel and persons authorised by competent government authority, etc.

