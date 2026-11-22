A 68-year-old retired army officer from New Chandigarh lost ₹70 lakh to cyber fraudsters who lured him into investing in the stock market through a Facebook advertisement and a WhatsApp group, police said.

The cyber crime police station in Sector 79, Mohali, registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. (HT File) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The complainant, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, came across the advertisement on Facebook on August 31, 2026. After clicking the link, he joined a WhatsApp group with around 150 members. The group administrators asked him to download a mobile application, “IISL NOXUS”, and shared stock investment recommendations.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The fraudsters also collected his PAN and Aadhaar details, claiming they needed them to open a direct market access (DMA) account to credit his profits.

Between September 2 and October 21, he deposited ₹44 lakh into multiple bank accounts shared by the group members on WhatsApp. The application showed profits of around ₹2 crore.

When he asked to withdraw the money, the fraudsters demanded a 10% brokerage fee of ₹26 lakh on the displayed profit. He paid the amount, but they later demanded another ₹13 lakh. He refused to pay and approached the police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The cyber crime police station in Sector 79, Mohali, registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. The FIR names the suspects as unknown, although the fraudsters allegedly used the names “Head Love Chaturvedi” and “Aditi Jhawar”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cyber crime police station in Sector 79, Mohali, registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. The FIR names the suspects as unknown, although the fraudsters allegedly used the names “Head Love Chaturvedi” and “Aditi Jhawar”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More