Mohali set to pilot Punjab’s affordable PPP housing model

Punjab is set to roll out its first affordable housing project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with Mohali likely to host the pilot scheme aimed at providing low-cost homes to economically weaker sections and lower-income groups. The project is being spearheaded by the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), which will appoint a transaction adviser to identify suitable land and facilitate the participation of private developers. Appointment of transaction adviser soon to identify land, facilitate private participation, says PUDA chief engineer. (HT File)

A transaction adviser is a professional consultant or firm that assists government agencies in structuring PPP projects. The adviser identifies suitable land, assesses project feasibility, prepares bid documents, designs the financial and legal framework, and helps select private developers through a transparent bidding process, ensuring the project remains commercially viable while meeting public welfare objectives.

PUDA chief engineer Anuj Sehgal said the authority is in the process of appointing a transaction adviser. “The process for appointment of the transaction adviser has been initiated. There are a few pending approvals from higher authorities, after which the tender will be floated,” he said.

Sehgal said the adviser would conduct surveys in urban and developing areas to identify land parcels suitable for affordable housing. Factors such as accessibility, availability of civic infrastructure, future development potential and residential demand will be considered before finalising sites. Based on these assessments, private developers will be invited to construct housing under the PPP framework.

Officials said the PPP model is expected to accelerate project execution by combining government support with private sector expertise and investment. The model will also reduce the financial burden on government agencies while ensuring better construction quality and timely completion.

The initiative seeks to address the growing demand for affordable housing in Punjab, where rising land prices and construction costs have placed home ownership beyond the reach of many low-income families. Initially, the pilot project will be implemented in Mohali, with the possibility of extending the model to other cities if successful.

Officials believe the scheme could provide long-term relief to thousands of families waiting for affordable housing and improve access to planned residential development across the state.