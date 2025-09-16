Mohali: Three robbers posing as cops held with looted vehicle, phone

The Balongi police have arrested three members of a gang that posed as police officers to carry out robberies. Disguised in police uniforms, the accused would stop unsuspecting victims and rob them under false pretenses. The three arrested accused in Balongi police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, Vinod Kumar, and Germanjeet, all residents of Amritsar district.

Based on a complaint filed by Suraj, a mechanic and resident of Adarsh Nagar, the trio was booked under robbery charges at Balongi police station.

Station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh of Balongi police station said the incident took place on the night of August 20. Suraj, who works at the Phase-6 Motor Market as a mechanic, was returning home around 9.30 pm when he was stopped near the Balongi bridge by three men in a car.

The suspects, all dressed in khaki shirts resembling police uniforms, claimed they were police officials. They falsely accused Suraj of being involved in a hit-and-run accident with his Activa scooter. One of the men got out of the car and asked Suraj to sit inside, taking the Activa himself and driving off ahead.

Near Cheema Boiler on Kurali Road, the suspects forced Suraj out of the vehicle and fled with his Activa scooter, mobile phone, and ₹5,500 in cash. Suraj managed to reach a nearby roadside eatery and called his employer, who then accompanied him to the police station to file a complaint.

SHO Kulwant Singh said the police used a combination of technical surveillance and human intelligence to trace and arrest the suspects. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were in Mohali on August 20 to meet an acquaintance staying at a paying guest accommodation. While returning, they carried out the robbery.

Police have recovered the stolen mobile phone from Sukhbir, Activa scooter was recovered from Germanjeet and ₹1,500 in cash (out of ₹5,500 looted) was recovered from Vinod. They were produced before a local court and were taken into four-day police remand for further questioning.