Mohali to be developed as model of growth for state, says DC

Newly appointed deputy commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Thursday said that Mohali would be developed as a model of growth and progress for Punjab, with a focus on traffic decongestion, public safety, curbing unauthorised constructions and improving citizen services.

The DC also announced strict action against unauthorised constructions and encroachments. (HT File)

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During his maiden interaction with the media after assuming charge, Dachalwal said Mohali was emerging as a major hub for IT, education and healthcare, and initiatives undertaken in the district could serve as examples for the rest of the state.

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He said he would personally inspect major roads and traffic bottlenecks in Zirakpur, Kharar and Landran Road in the coming week. Solutions, including one-way traffic arrangements, restrictions on heavy vehicles and alternative routes, would be explored in coordination with the police and road safety experts.

The DC also announced strict action against unauthorised constructions and encroachments, while assuring that his office would remain accessible to residents without appointments or middlemen.

He urged residents to participate in the Census self-enumeration exercise from November 16 to 30 and the special summary revision of electoral rolls, underway until December 11. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} He also promised action on delayed housing projects, illegal immigration activities and drug-related issues, and called for advance preparations to prevent monsoon waterlogging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also promised action on delayed housing projects, illegal immigration activities and drug-related issues, and called for advance preparations to prevent monsoon waterlogging. {{/usCountry}}

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