A 24-year-old government hospital pharmacist died five days after a hit-and-run on the Landran-Lakhnaur road. Police has registered a case against an unidentified driver of the car involved in the crash.

The victim suffered head injuries and remained under treatment for five days, and died around 6 pm on October 19, his family said. (HT File)

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Rohan Kumar, who worked as a pharmacist at Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH), Kharar, was riding his Bajaj CT 100 motorcycle towards his home in Sekhan Majra after finishing his shift on October 14. His younger brother, Raman Kumar, a student, was driving behind him when a white Kia car allegedly hit Rohan near Balaji Marble Shop around 2.30 pm and fled.

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Raman said the collision threw his brother off the motorcycle. He alleged that the Kia’s tyre punctured after the crash and that the driver changed it a few kilometres away before fleeing. Raman noted the car’s registration number, PB-11CY-0450.

Rohan suffered head injuries and remained under treatment for five days. He died around 6 pm on October 19, his family said.

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{{^usCountry}} Raman said he witnessed the crash and followed his injured brother as the family sought medical care. He also alleged that the driver changed the car’s punctured tyre a few kilometres from the collision site before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raman said he witnessed the crash and followed his injured brother as the family sought medical care. He also alleged that the driver changed the car’s punctured tyre a few kilometres from the collision site before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

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Sohana police registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In another case, a 37-year-old plumber, Jaswinder Singh, died after a car hit his scooter from behind on the Rora-Bajheri road .

Kharar police registered a case on a complaint by the victim’s sister, Paramjit Kaur, under Sections 281(rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The collision occurred about 10 kilometres from the police station.

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According to the complaint, Paramjit and family members were walking from Rora towards Bajheri for work, while her brother Jaswinder Singh followed them on an Activa scooter, registration number PB 24 L 3657, to pick them up.

When Jaswinder was about 100 metres behind the family, a car bearing registration number PB 65 P 8095 allegedly approached from behind and struck the scooter. The complaint states that the driver did not sound the horn or dip the headlights before the collision. The impact threw Jaswinder onto the road. He suffered head injuries, according to the complaint. The driver stopped ahead, allowing Paramjit to note the registration number, but then drove away.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot and arranged an ambulance to take Jaswinder to Civil Hospital, Kharar. Doctors declared him brought dead. Hospital staff later moved his body to the mortuary at Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision and identify the driver.

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