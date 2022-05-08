Mohali zila parishad chairperson’s husband ends life
The husband of Mohali zila parishad chairperson on Saturday ended his life by driving his SUV into the Bhakra Canal on Chandigarh Road in Rupnagar on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Mohali resident Gurdhyan Singh, husband of zila parishad chief Jaswinder Kaur, said police.
The SUV with Gurdhyan’s body was pulled out of the canal with the help of divers and a crane. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Pal Singh said the vehicle was having the flag of zila parishad chairman. Besides, there were some posters of the Congress in the vehicle. The police have shifted the body to the Rupnagar civil hospital.
Considered close to former Congress minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurdhyan was into the business of setting up mobile phone towers. Sidhu, who along with Gurdhyan’s wife, reached the spot, alleged that he was being harassed by the AAP government.
He was upset as he was falsely implicated in a case that was registered against him on April 19, said the Congress leader, adding that police were being misused by the AAP leadership to unleash vendetta against the opposition.
Mohali: Jobless graduate held for extorting money by posing as cop
Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old jobless youth for posing as a policeman to extort money from commuters at a fake naka in Phase 6. The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, a resident of Kurali, Mohali, completed his bachelor of arts from a private college in Chandigarh last year and had been unemployed since, said police. His arrest came following a tip-off to the police regarding a fake naka near Max Hospital in Phase 6.
Three held for beating gurdwara manager to death in Zirakpur
Police have arrested three men for beating to death the manager of the historical Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur on the shrine's premises on Friday night. The accused were identified as Avatar Singh Nagla, a resident of Nagla village, and Sukhwinder Singh Patwari and his son Ravinder Pal Singh, both residents of Mansa. They were arrested on the complaint of Shamsher Singh, who works as a storekeeper at the gurdwara.
Stray dog bites on the rise, but Mohali MC in no hurry to check their population
A whopping 2,287 incidents of stray dog bites have surfaced across Mohali in March and April alone, but have failed to wake up the municipal corporation from its slumber. According to the data available with the district health department, 1,970 cases of stray dog bites were reported in Mohali in 2017, a number that jumped to 8,445 in the four years till 2021 – an over four-fold spike.
Woman arrested for strangulating man to death in Chandigarh’s Sector 41
Four days after a man was found dead in The victim, Pardeep, a labourer's neighbour's house in Sector 41 on May 3, police have arrested a woman, with whom he had an extra-marital relation, for murdering him. Shalu has been identified as Shalu, 42, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar. A resident of Sector 41, Pal was a tubewell operator. Following a probe, police arrested a labourer, Shalu, who is divorced and lives with her daughter.
Wildbuzz | Never corner a viper
The Russell's viper, quite rightfully, carries an aura of being a pugnacious, venomous serpent. Data on human deaths due to snakebites indicated that the viper accounted for the maximum number of bites in India followed by kraits and cobras. As part of the same international research project analysing national mortality data across 20 years, it was assessed that 58,000 humans die in India annually due to snakebite.
