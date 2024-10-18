Mohali: Now, DSP Gursher Sandhu booked for forgery, corruption

In fresh trouble for deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu, police have booked him in a forgery and graft case for allegedly misusing his official position to gain monetary benefits by involving himself in disputed lands and properties in Mohali. The DIG recommended a regular departmental inquiry against DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu. (HT File)

Complying with a Punjab and Haryana high court order, dated July 18, 2024, on the petition of one Baljinder Singh of Mohali to protect his life and liberty from DSP Sandhu, the Punjab director general of police (DGP) had marked a probe to Nilambari Vijay Jagdale, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Rupnagar Range.

The DIG in her probe found that the allegations made by the petitioner were substantiated with evidence, and the act and conduct of DSP Sandhu, who was posted at Special Cell, Mohali, entailed criminal liability for which a criminal case/FIR was liable to be registered and investigated for forgery and connected offences.

The DIG further recommended a regular departmental inquiry against Sandhu.

“The act and conduct of the DSP is unbecoming of a government employee who misused his official power and position to violate discipline expected of a member of police force. Therefore, it is recommended to initiate regular departmental inquiry against him in accordance with relevant rules,” the DIG stated in her report.

Following this, the DGP ordered an FIR against Sandhu, who was booked under Sections 419, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, besides Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which pertains to a public servant committing criminal misconduct.

In her report, the DIG also submitted that it was established that the name of the complainant, Baljinder Singh, was used to make false complaints against persons involved in property disputes. “Initially, the complaints were made under the signatures of complainant Baljinder and all subsequent transactions were handled by DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu, who utilised the services of his official staff to negotiate deals with owners/stakeholders of disputed land and properties,” the DIG stated.

The probe’s findings

During inquiry, it was revealed that both Baljinder and DSP Sandhu had good relations with each other, and thus the former made false complaints on the latter’s directions.

One such false complaint was against Ashok Kumar and Samo Devi, both residents of Gobindgarh village, Mohali, accusing them of illegally usurping one Rajiv Kumar’s 10-marla plot.

Second false complaint made by Baljinder at the instance of the DSP was against one Anuj Goyal, a resident of Panchkula.

Third complaint was allegedly made by one Parvinderjit Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, now residing in Canada, against Manohar Singh and Company (a real estate company) operating in New Chandigarh. It was alleged that the owner of the company, Tarninder Singh, had not returned the ₹18-lakh token money for a plot in New Chandigarh after he failed to arrange a plot.

The DSP had allegedly sought ₹50 lakh from Tarninder to resolve his dispute with Parvinderjit. A fourth complaint was moved against one Kamaljit Singh of Jalandhar.

After the DSP and Baljinder had a falling-out, the latter lodged two complaints against the cop. As per the report, the aforesaid conduct of the DSP was under probe by the Vigilance Bureau, Mohali.

No stranger to controversies

September 2024: DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu was among the four police officers who were issued show-cause notices by Punjab Police in connection with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interview

August 2024: The Punjab and Haryana high court asked the Punjab DGP to initiate action against the DSP and other officers for “dereliction of duty” in a probe into threat calls by gangster Lucky Patial to a Mohali resident

June 2024: A Mohali court directed the Punjab DGP to conduct an inquiry against the DSP in connection with an immigration fraud case. A month later, this order was stayed by the high court on the DSP’s plea