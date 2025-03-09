Mohali: Pharma firm’s MD booked for molesting female employee

Zirakpur police have booked the managing director of Vatave Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company, for molesting and sexually harassing a female employee. The accused, who has yet to be arrested, has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (2) (sexual harassment) of the BNS at the Zirakpur police station in Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Upinder,28, was booked on the complaint of the 46-year-old employee, who hails from Haryana. She alleged that while she worked at the company in Zirakpur, the accused misbehaved with her and often coaxed her to hug him.

The complainant had lodged a complaint with the Haryana Police, following which cops sent a zero FIR to their Punjab counterparts.

A Zero FIR can be registered at any police station across the country mostly at the nearest police station to the victim following which the police inform their respective counterparts of the district or state where the crime was committed for further action.

Meanwhile, the accused claimed that he was not in India and had gone to Vietnam for 25 days. “We had recently hired her as an HR executive for ₹15,000, but she mostly remained absent or left early from work. After we asked her to quit, she wrongly accused me. Around 350 employees, including over 100 women, work for me and have never had any problem with me,” Upinder claimed.

