Mohali’s Posh city residents left sweating as PSPCL cuts power after builder’s failure to pay bills
Amid soaring temperatures, as many as 70 families in Posh city, Sector 91/92 near Chapar Chiri, are living without power as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Sunday disconnected their connections over non-payment of power bills for over three months.
PSPCL disconnected power at the Posh city, owned by builder Sushil Dhara, as ₹1.86 lakh of the ₹4.40 lakh bill was found pending on Sunday afternoon.
The area falls under the Kharar sub-division and residents have been living here for the past more than two years.
The developer had been charging ₹8 per unit from the residents, but failed to deposit the amount with the power corporation, which had installed a temporary metre at the location.
Speaking of the problems, the residents’ welfare association general secretary Sunil Kumar said residents the weather and power outage came as a double blow. He claimed that the builder had even charged an additional security amount of ₹7,000 from each family, adding that the collective amount added up to nearly ₹3 lakh.
Kumar said the building had no power backup.
PSPCL sub-divisional engineer (SDE) Swaranjit Singh, meanwhile said, “We have disconnected the connection owing to the power dues. We are conducting a special drive and have disconnected 50 more connections.”
Last year in August, PSPCL imposed a ₹5 lakh penalty on the builder for using power connections sanctioned for some other uses.
Upon being contacted, Posh city general manager Yatharth Vinayak said, “Some of the residents have not paid the bill, so we have not paid it further. We are hopeful of sorting out the issue soon.”
Earlier on March 23, PSPCL had disconnected power connections of a 139-acre residential project in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, where around 100 families lost power over non-payment of bills for over six months. The power was temporarily restored one month later, on April 23, on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.
-
Ludhiana | Parched EWS Colony residents block Tajpur Road for 5 hours
Reeling under regular power cuts and water scarcity, EWS Colony residents blocked Tajpur Road in protest for around five hours on Sunday. Protesting against municipal corporation officials, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), and Ward 17 councillor Jasmeet Kaur, the residents gathered on Tajpur Road at around 7am and beat their empty buckets. Traffic chaos ensued in the area, and vehicles had to be diverted causing snarls and bottlenecks.
-
Manish Tewari donates open-air gymnasiums to Mohali, Chandigarh
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari has donated open-air gymnasiums worth ₹20 lakh, from Tewari's Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, to Mohali and Chandigarh. Interacting with the youth, Tewari said they were the future of the country and they needed to be physically and mentally fit. In Chandigarh, the open-air gymnasiums will be installed at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, Ram Darbar and Dhanas.
-
Blaze breaks out in vegetable market shed in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a vegetable market at Bahadurke Road, near Jalandhar bypass, after a fire broke at one of the temporary sheds near Gate Number 1 on Sunday evening. A labourer who was sleeping inside the temporary shed had a narrow escape. A gas cylinder kept in the shed also exploded. The fire broke out at around 4:30pm. The vegetables were gutted, and adjoining shops were also damaged.
-
PGIMER helping healthcare staff tackle stress with yoga
With an aim to help its healthcare workers in reducing stress, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) collaborative centre for mind body interventions by yoga (CCRYN) has started organising yoga sessions for them at the institute. Speaking on the occasion, CCRYN professor in-charge and department of neurology's Akshay Anand, said, “The healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and all those working to save lives, get stressed after dealing with hundreds of patients daily.”
-
ARAI, Chitkara University sign MoU for automobile engineering
With need for sustainable mobility solutions gaining ground in India, Automotive Research Association of India has tied up with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer bachelor of engineering in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.
