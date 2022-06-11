Monsoon at doorstep, but 30% road gullies in Mohali yet to be cleaned
Despite the pre-monsoon showers likely to hit the region in two weeks’ time, the city, like every year, is still not rain-ready. The authorities, however, continue to claim that they have cleaned 70% of the road gullies and the remaining30 % will be cleaned in the next few days.
There are around 11,000 road gullies, out of which around 6,000 are under the jurisdiction of the public health department, and 5,000 under the municipal corporation (MC).
Mohali MC had recently taken over the possession of 14 roads from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in four sectors — 48-C, 66, 68, and 70.
MC superintending engineer Harkiran Singh said both the civic body and the public health department have cleaned 70% of the road gullies, while the remaining 30% will be cleaned in the next four days, adding that the N-Choe, which passes through the city. has been cleaned properly.
Every year, a budget of ₹1 crore is allocated for cleaning gullies before the onset of monsoon, yet life goes out of gear as roads get inundated after minimal rain.
Former councillor Arun Sharma said, “The drains need to be cleaned with a suction machine so that the plastic is removed to facilitate the flow of water and prevent water logging. In Phase 5, even road gullies have not been cleaned let alone the drains.”
Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi, meanwhile, said, the GMADA is to be blamed as the level of Airport road has gone, adding that the MC has constructed causeways in Phase 4 and 5 and will give relief to the residents.
The trouble spots
Mataur village in Sector 70 faces the brunt of damages during the monsoon due to congested streets, choked drains and lack of space to construct additional drains. People have also encroached upon drains or gullies, while at others, they have been blocked by construction material.
Structural flaws have also affected Phase 4 and Phase 5. Several houses in low-lying areas also struggle in stopping water flowing into the premises. Residents, meanwhile, blame unplanned carpeting of roads, which raises their plinth level and causes water to collect on the sides.
Waterlogging is a routine affair in Phases 3B1 and 3B2. Geographers said the natural lay of the land makes it prone to flooding as water from Chandigarh flows down to this part of Mohali.
Phase 11 gets inundated due to the poor cleaning of the Lakhnour choe, which in turn results in water level rising and entering the houses.
