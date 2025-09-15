Monsoon may bid Chandigarh goodbye by this weekend

After weeks of heavy rains that left city roads battered, monsoon is likely to withdraw from Chandigarh by this weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Tourists taking a stroll at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh amid cloudy weather. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The monsoon system has already started retreating from parts of Rajasthan, and is expected to exit Punjab and Gujarat in the next two to three days. However, it may take about a week to withdraw from Chandigarh, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said.

“The withdrawal will first begin in western Punjab. As Chandigarh lies towards the east, it can take some time,” he added.

The normal withdrawal date for the city is September 25, but this year it is expected a few days earlier.

Among other factors, there should be no rain in the region for four to five days, before monsoon’s departure is announced.

An anticyclonic system must also form over the region and the humidity in the air needs to start dropping.

Paul cautioned that the timeline isn’t fixed, and if a Western Disturbance approaches the region this week, it could keep the anticyclonic movement from developing, delaying the process. Last year, the monsoon retreated from the city on October 2.

28.5 mm rain recorded

Amid monsoon withdrawal talk, the city woke up to strong showers on Sunday.

As per IMD, in around two hours in the morning, 28.5 mm rain was recorded in the city, while 32.4 mm rain was logged at the airport observatory.

“The rains were caused by low-level easterly winds, brought in by the monsoon system. The system will remain active till Tuesday, after which it is expected to start receding,” Paul said. He added that while localised spells may still occur, a significant drop in rainfall activity is expected from September 20 onwards.

Due to Chandigarh’s proximity to Himachal Pradesh, which received higher rainfall, the city saw showers, while neighbouring Punjab and Haryana largely stayed dry.

As the sun returned later in the day, the maximum temperature slipped slightly from 33.9°C on Saturday to 33.6°C, while the minimum dropped from 25.8°C to 24.8°C, both normal for this time of the year.

Over the next three days, clear skies may push the maximum temperature to 33-35°C, while the minimum will hover around 24-26°C.