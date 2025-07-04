Monsoon showers in Kashmir likely by July 6

Monsoon rains are set to hit Jammu and Kashmir yet again from July 6, the meteorological centre in Srinagar said on Thursday. The centre also issued an advisory cautioning of flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides/mudslides & shooting stones during 6-8 July. (File)

While Jammu division received heavy monsoon rains last month, Kashmir valley, which is reeling under a heatwave, will be experiencing its first monsoon rains over the weekend. “Monsoon rains hit Jammu region days before but now there is again a prediction from July 5-6. While Jammu is expected to get heavy rains, Kashmir will experience moderate rains,” said director MeT Mukhtar Ahmad.

A MeT update said that hot and humid weather will continue for the time being till Saturday evening. “July 5 will be hot and humid during day time with possibility of spell of light to moderate rain/thunder towards late night,” it said.

The MeT said that July 6-8 will witness generally cloudy weather with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain/thunderstorms at many places.

“Few places may receive intense showers with heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division,” the centre said.

The centre also issued an advisory cautioning of flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides/mudslides & shooting stones during 6-8 July.

“There may be rise in water level in rivers, streams, local nalas & water logging in few low lying areas,” the update said.

On July 9-10, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/thunderstormsthundershower at scattered places. Hot and humid weather will return from July 11 with brief showers at scattered places,” it said.