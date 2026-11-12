Month on, man held in Karnal murder case

The district police on Wednesday arrested a man for his alleged connection with the murder of a Kurukshetra youth last month.
The accused was identified as Shiva, a resident of new Valmiki colony, Hansi road, who was arrested near the Western Jamuna Canal bypass in connection with the murder.
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A police spokesperson said that on October 24, Rajkumar from Ladwa, Kurukshetra, filed a complaint. He alleged that his son, Aman, and his friends had gone to Karnal, where Aman was attacked with a knife following an argument and died.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Karnal City police station. Subsequently, three suspects were taken into custody, who revealed Shiva’s involvement during intensive interrogation.
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