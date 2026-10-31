Moose Wala documentary: Mansa court adjourns hearing to Nov 20

A Mansa court on Friday adjourned proceedings of a civil writ against the BBC documentary ‘The Killing Call’ — based on the life and murder of the popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, to November 20.

Moose Wala was killed at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, when he was travelling in his personal vehicle with two of his associates. (HT)

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The additional civil judge adjourned the matter after Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, on Friday again failed to file a reply to objections raised by the broadcaster and two others.

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Moose Wala was killed at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, when he was travelling in his personal vehicle with two of his associates.

BBC counsel Balwant Bhatia said that on June 16 last year, an objection was raised that the civil writ was filed against the Delhi-based BBC, which is a subsidiary of the UK-based broadcasting organisation and had no role in making the documentary.

“The UK-based BBC World Service made the documentary, but the BBC in India was made a party to the petition. The Indian arm of the BBC was not involved in its creation; they only had a role in planning a screening. The BBC World Service released the documentary on YouTube, and it has already been watched worldwide on social media,” Bhatia said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that last year it was argued that the petition was beyond the jurisdiction of the Mansa court, but the plaintiff has not submitted a reply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that last year it was argued that the petition was beyond the jurisdiction of the Mansa court, but the plaintiff has not submitted a reply. {{/usCountry}}

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