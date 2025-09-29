Moose Wala’s father Balkaur eyes political debut from Mansa

Balkaur Singh, father of the slain Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala, on Sunday appealed to the Congress party workers for electoral support in the next state elections. Balkaur Singh, father of the slain Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala.

Addressing a political function held by the Congress leadership in Mansa, Balkaur said that his son wanted to be a legislator, but it could not materialise.

“I urge you all to help me in winning the elections from the Mansa segment. I will take a photograph of my son to the Assembly to fulfil his wish to be an MLA,” he added.

An ex-serviceman, after his son’s murder in 2022, has been expressing his willingness to enter electoral politics on the Congress ticket, but his claim has not been approved by the party leadership yet.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Balkaur and his family had expressed displeasure after the Congress fielded four-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, from the Bathinda Parliamentary seat.

On April 29, last year, the Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had to rush to Musa village in Mansa to pacify the sulking Balkaur.

In the last Bathinda LS elections, out of 1.47 lakh valid votes polled in the Mansa segment, the Congress candidate polled 23,769 votes and finished third, while the AAP candidate got more than 48,000 votes from the area.

Later, since May this year, Balkaur has been staking claims from the Mansa assembly seat on various occasions and frequently holding political activities in the segment.