Monsoon adds to patients’ problems at city hospital

Mother and child hospital, located in the civil hospital premises, has transformed into a scene of neglect and unsanitary conditions with the onset of the monsoon season. Patients and staff are forced to endure health risks due to an overflowing sewer in front of the labour department. The overflowing sewage outside the Mother and Child Hospital in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The open drain of stagnant filth has become a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes, including those responsible for transmitting the deadly dengue and malaria viruses. With each passing day, the situation is worsening, leaving numerous lives at the mercy of preventable diseases.

The distressing conditions are evident as one walks along the corridor leading to the labour department, encountering pools of stagnant water and the presence of green algae. The adjacent children’s park is also submerged in contaminated water, painting a grim picture of the hospital’s hygiene standards.

Patients and their caretakers waiting in the affected area, have expressed their frustration and discomfort. The foul stench, accompanied by swarming flies, creates an environment reminiscent of a dump site.

One staff member of the Mother and Child Hospital voicing her concern on the condition of anonymity said, “It is disheartening to see that the hospital administration is neglecting the health and well-being of patients and staff. This longstanding issue requires urgent attention, as it poses a significant threat to our health while we have no choice but to work under such conditions.”

Meena Kumari, a pregnant woman awaiting her routine check-up, shared her experience, saying, “The nauseating smell is unbearable, not only for pregnant ladies but for everyone. The strong sewer odour engulfs the entire area, extending even to the parking lot.”

In response to the situation, senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Kaur acknowledged the issue and assured that efforts are underway to address the problem. Kaur assured an immediate action, stating that the area would to be thoroughly cleaned as soon as the rain subsides.