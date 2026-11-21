A mobile app, ‘Nigam Chunav Chandigarh’ offering real-time waiting at polling stations through queue management system to a QR-code facility for feedback, webcasting at all polling stations enabling monitoring of live proceedings to enhanced closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera coverage at offices of all election officials, the state election commission has rolled out a series of initiatives for 2026 MC elections.

District election officers, returning officers, assistant returning officers, UT police and officials concerned with the model code of conduct will be able to coordinate through a single-window portal. (HT File) more less

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State election commissioner Vijay Dev said for the first time in Chandigarh, webcasting will be conducted at all 576 polling stations which will allow officials to monitor live proceedings through their dashboards. He added that voter info slips will provide the coordinates of polling stations to help voters locate them.

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Videography

Further, all critical election events, including the filing of nomination papers, scrutiny, allotment of symbols, preparations and storage of EVMs, important public meetings and processions, will be videographed by the commission. CCTV cameras will be installed at all offices of returning officers, strongrooms and counting centres.

Real-time updates on waiting time at polling stations

For the convenience of voters, the commission has also introduced the ‘Nigam Chunav Chandigarh’ mobile application (to be available on Android and Apple store), which will let voters to search their names in the electoral roll, locate their polling stations on maps, access information about candidates and their affidavits, file complaints and obtain contact details of election officers. The application will also provide access to election results, facilities for assistance to persons with disabilities and voters above 85 years of age, and real-time information on waiting times at polling stations through a queue management system.

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{{^usCountry}} App for election officials too {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} App for election officials too {{/usCountry}}

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The commission has also developed a separate ‘SEC Officers Chandigarh’ mobile application to facilitate real-time interaction and sharing of important information and data among election officials. The app is aimed at ensuring timely processing of election-related information and effective coordination among various election functionaries.

Single-window system

District election officers, returning officers, assistant returning officers, UT police and officials concerned with the model code of conduct will be able to coordinate through a single-window portal. It has been made available through the commission’s website, chandigarh.gov.in/state-election-commission. The portal will facilitate the grant of permissions to candidates and political parties for organising rallies and using vehicles and loudspeakers, among other election-related activities. An optional facility for filing nomination papers online has also been provided on the website.

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Feedback through QR code

QR-code-based voter feedback forms will be available at all 576 polling stations. Voters will be able to scan the QR code and share their experience of voting, give feedback on the facilities available at polling premises and offer suggestions for improvement.

Facilities at polling stations

On the infrastructure front, one of the key changes this election is the upgrade of facilities at polling stations from basic minimum facilities to assured minimum facilities. The commission has issued instructions to returning officers and other concerned agencies to ensure that all stations are equipped with essential facilities, including drinking water, sheds and toilets, for the convenience of voters. Special arrangements have also been made for persons with disabilities (PwD) with polling stations located on the ground floor and sturdy ramps to be provided to facilitate access for voters with disabilities.

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Maximum expenditure limit raised to ₹7.5 lakh

The commission has fixed the maximum election expenditure limit for a candidate contesting from ₹5 lakh per candidate (in 2021 polls) to ₹7.5 lakh this time. Every nominated candidate will be required to maintain an account of election-related expenditure from the date of nomination until withdrawal of candidature, rejection of nomination or declaration of election results, as applicable.

Voters more forthcoming in Lok Sabha polls than MC

Dev said it has been observed that Chandigarh voters come out to vote in Parliamentary elections more than in MC. “MC polls voting has traditionally been around 60 % while in MP elections, the voting percentage is more, we will try to improve this figure in MC polls,” he said.

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