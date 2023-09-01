MC seize 11 quintal banned plastic bags in Ludhiana

Municipal corporation (MC) teams conducted a drive at the city’s main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass on Friday morning and confiscated 11 quintal of banned plastic carry bags from the spot. MC teams confiscate 11 quintals of banned plastic carry bags from vegetable market in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The raid was conducted around 6.30 am and officials of the market committee were also invited to the spot by civic body teams.

Catching two violators in possession of huge quantities of banned plastic carry bags, civic body teams issued hefty challans of ₹20,000 each to the shopkeepers/vendors.

MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain and corporation sanitation officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota said the drive was organised on the directions of municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi and joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.

“More such drives will be conducted in the coming time to discourage the residents/shopkeepers from using banned plastic carry bags,” he added.

MC officials including sanitary inspectors Pawan Sharma, Ravi Sharma and Pawan Sahota among others were part of the civic body teams that conducted the drives. They were also accompanied by market committee officials led by supervisor Hari Ram, Sarabjit Singh among others.

Jain said 11 quintals of banned plastic carry bags were confiscated from the spot. More such drives will be organised in the coming time.

Rishi, meanwhile, appealed to the residents to support the civic body in improving solid waste management and stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items.