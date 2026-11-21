Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday emphasised the need for responsible tourism, saying that increasing the number of tourists alone could not be the objective of tourism development. “We must ensure that tourism goes hand in hand with environmental conservation, protection of local culture and the interests of local communities,” he stated.

The governor also highlighted the prominent participation of Goa in this year’s exhibition, saying it would provide an opportunity for Himachal Pradesh and Goa to exchange experiences, ideas and explore new tourism avenues. (HT File) more less

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Gupta said this while inaugurating the Winter Travel Exhibition organised by Travel and Tourism Bazaar, Kolkata, at the historic Gaiety Theatre here.

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He said that the state had immense tourism potential and such exhibitions could play an important role in promoting tourism activities, exploring new opportunities and strengthening tourism-related partnerships. He also expressed confidence that the Winter Travel Exhibition would bring tourism stakeholders together, facilitate new ideas and partnerships and help establish Himachal Pradesh as a responsible, sustainable and quality tourism destination.

He said the theme of this year’s exhibition, ‘Importance of sustainability in the travel and tourism industry’, was highly relevant and stressed that tourism development must not put unnecessary pressure on forests, water sources and mountains. He further said tourism should ensure a clean and enriching experience for visitors while creating employment and livelihood opportunities for local people and preserving the cultural identity of the state.

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{{^usCountry}} The governor also highlighted the prominent participation of Goa in this year’s exhibition, saying it would provide an opportunity for Himachal Pradesh and Goa to exchange experiences, ideas and explore new tourism avenues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The governor also highlighted the prominent participation of Goa in this year’s exhibition, saying it would provide an opportunity for Himachal Pradesh and Goa to exchange experiences, ideas and explore new tourism avenues. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the governor said tourism was an important driver of employment, entrepreneurship and strengthening the local economy. “Initiatives such as ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ reflect the spirit of promoting local products, cultural heritage and tourism destinations,” he added.