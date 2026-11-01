Mystery shrouds death of 3 minor girls of two families in Ferozepur village

Three minor girls, including two half-sisters, died under mysterious circumstances in Mohrewala village, falling under the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur district, on Saturday.

While the exact cause of the deaths remains unknown, police have initiated an investigation into the deaths.

The deaths occurred within a few hours, with all three girls, belonging to two separate families, reportedly developing sudden illness and frothing at the mouth.

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While the exact cause of the deaths remains unknown, police have initiated an investigation into the deaths.

The deceased include a seven-year-old girl, and her 11-month-old half-sister from one family, a six-month-old girl from another.

According to preliminary information, the half-sisters had reportedly consumed some eatables bought from the market on Friday night. They developed uneasiness during the early hours of Saturday, following which their family members rushed them to a hospital. However, both girls died.

The seven-year-old was her father’s daughter from his first marriage, while the toddler was born to his second wife, who is currently living with him. The father has four daughters and a son in all.

In the third case, the six-month-old girl reportedly fell ill shortly after being fed milk by her mother. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she developed frothing at the mouth. She died before she could be taken to the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} A team from the local health department also visited the village to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the three deaths. The bodies have been kept at the Ferozepur civil hospital for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A team from the local health department also visited the village to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the three deaths. The bodies have been kept at the Ferozepur civil hospital for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

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DSP Karn Sharma said police had initiated an investigation and were examining all possible angles. Statements of the family members were also being recorded.

The mysterious deaths of the three children has cast a pall of gloom over Mohrewala village.