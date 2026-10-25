Nalagarh house firing: Police launch search operation for suspects

Panic gripped after gunshots were fired in Nalagarh, in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh outside a residential house in the Buta Palasi area.

According to the complainant, the assailants fired a total of four rounds, two of which hit the Toyota Fortuner parked outside his residence. (HT File)

The police said that around midnight on the intervening Friday and Saturday, assailants on a motorcycle fired four rounds, two of the bullets struck a Toyota Fortuner parked outside the house, while the other two were fired into the air. Following the incident, the Baddi police registered a case and intensified the search for the suspects.

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In his complaint to the police, Manpreet Singh, a resident of Buta Palasi village, stated that he was inside his home around 12.50am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when he heard the sound of gunfire. Upon stepping outside, he saw two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fleeing the scene.

According to the complainant, the assailants fired a total of four rounds, two of which hit the Toyota Fortuner parked outside his residence.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Nalagarh police arrived at the location, inspected the site, and recovered four spent cartridge casings. Given the seriousness of the matter, Baddi superintendent of police (SP) Vinod Dhiman also visited the scene and provided necessary instructions to the investigation team. A team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) was also called to the site to collect evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have registered a case at the Nalagarh police station under the Arms Act and other relevant sections of BNS. Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the scene and in the surrounding areas is being examined to identify the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have registered a case at the Nalagarh police station under the Arms Act and other relevant sections of BNS. Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the scene and in the surrounding areas is being examined to identify the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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