Nayab named as Haryana CM, to take oath on Thursday

Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party in Haryana on Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah announced, paving the way for the 54-year-old to take oath as chief minister for a second time as he staked claim to form the next government later in the day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates Nayab Singh Saini after he was chosen as the leader of BJP legislature party, in Panchkula on Wednesday. (ANI)

The decision to pick Saini as the leader of the BJP legislature party was taken at a meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs in Panchkula.

According to people aware of the details, his name was proposed by MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi and seconded by Anil Vij, who had thrown his hat in the ring for the chief minister’s post despite the party backing Saini.

“Today is an auspicious day for the BJP and the people of Haryana. The MLAs unanimously gave the responsibility of the chief minister’s post to Saini,” Shah said during a press meet at the party office in Panchkula. He, along with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, attended the meeting as central observers of the BJP.

Saini said the people of Haryana have resolved to carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Modi and formed the BJP government for the third time. The people have resolved to carry forward the vision of the Prime Minister to make India developed by 2047,” he said.

He later met governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and staked claim to form the government in the state.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 10am at Dussehra Ground in Panchkula on Thursday, and is expected to be attended by Modi, Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as CM in March, months before the elections on October 1.

The BJP had announced that Saini would remain in the top post if the party returned to power in the northern state.

Shah congratulated Saini on behalf of Modi and party workers. He also credited the Modi government’s policies for the BJP’s victory in Haryana.