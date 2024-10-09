Nayab Saini calls on PM Modi after BJP’s win in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of his likely swearing-in as the head of the BJP government in the state following the party’s remarkable win in the assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar in March and hails from the other backward classes (OBC), will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Saini credited PM Modi’s policies for the party’s success.

He said psephologists might have declared the Congress as the favourite to win the polls but he always insisted that people will put their trust in the BJP due to his government’s policies.

To a question about the Congress raising doubts on EVMs, he said the opposition party has been building up a storm of lies.

He said, “The credit of this big win goes to Modi who brought such schemes in the last 10 years that benefitted the poor, farmers, youth and women. These helped all sections of the society. People love him, and hence the BJP is coming to power for a third time.”

Modi congratulated Saini on the party’s historic win and expressed confidence that the role of Haryana will become more important in the resolve of building ‘Viksit Bharat (Developed India)’.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt the Congress’ comeback attempt in the assembly elections, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, parties like the JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. The AAP had contested on its own.