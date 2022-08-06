NC claims Farooq Abdullah under house arrest, police denies
The National Conference (NC) claimed that former chief minister Farooq Abdullah had been put under house arrest, but the police later dismissed the claim.
The NC said that its president Farooq Abdullah was placed under house arrested hours after chairing a meeting at the party headquarters on the third anniversary of the revocation of Article 370.
“Dr Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha where he had earlier presided over a meeting and said ‘We will peacefully fight for our rights that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019’,” the NC had tweeted on its official handle.
NC vice-president Omar Abdullah also confirmed that a truck had been placed outside their house on Gupkar where both Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah live. “It seems they have to place this truck outside the gate out of some compulsion because it isa senseless act (aside from being totally illegal). He went to the office, went for Namaz, went for a condolence visit. The truck arrived after he had no where else to go today. Fools!,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.
“There is fake news going that some NC and PDP leaders have been placed under house arrest in Gupkar Road. This news is completely baseless,” a police spokesman said.
The police spokesman said additional security personnel were deployed at certain places on Gupkar Road in view of “certain inputs of a terror attack”.
“Ms Mehbooba Mufti visited her party headquarters around noon time and Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Hazratbal shrine and his friend in Shalimar in the afternoon. Media friends are advised to verify news from authorities before circulating (them). JKP is a fully professional police force and is well aware of its duties,” he said.
The police spokesman also posted the latest photographs from outside the residences of Abdullah and Mufti which showed no presence of security vehicles.
(With PTI inputs)
