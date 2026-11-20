Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Harsh Mahajan condemned the remarks made by Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi regarding the purchase of Rafale fighter jets and Operation Sindoor, describing them as “highly irresponsible, unfortunate and disrespectful towards the Indian Armed Forces”.

The Rajya Sabha MP expressed particular concern over Negi’s remarks questioning the effectiveness of Operation Sindoor. (HT File)

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Mahajan in a statement issued on Thursday said it was deeply disturbing that a minister of the Congress government had chosen to ridicule India’s defence capabilities and question a sensitive military operation through politically motivated statements.

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The Rajya Sabha MP expressed particular concern over Negi’s remarks questioning the effectiveness of Operation Sindoor.

“At a time when our brave soldiers and defence personnel have demonstrated extraordinary courage and commitment in protecting the nation, a Congress minister is making statements that undermine their achievements. What message does Congress want to send to our soldiers and to the country?” Mahajan questioned.

“The chief minister must explain whether his ministers have been given unrestricted freedom to make irresponsible statements about national security. The Congress leadership cannot remain silent when a senior minister makes such controversial remarks,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He demanded that Jagat Singh Negi publicly clarify his allegations regarding the Rafale deal and express regret for his inappropriate remarks concerning Operation Sindoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He demanded that Jagat Singh Negi publicly clarify his allegations regarding the Rafale deal and express regret for his inappropriate remarks concerning Operation Sindoor. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Negi must offer a public apology to the nation’

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Himachal Pradesh, Dr Sunny Shukla, reacting to Negi’s statement, said, “Matters concerning national security and the honor of the armed forces transcend the ideologies of any political party or the typical debates between the ruling party and the opposition.” He demanded a public apology from the minister and asked chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to clarify his official stance on this matter.