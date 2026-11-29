The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday that it has found the role of a Nepal-based man using the fictitious name “Prist” in connection with the ₹7-crore digital arrest fraud targeting Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal (82).

Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal (HT File)

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In a release, the central agency also released a photo, apparently taken on a mobile phone, of the foreigner who allegedly arranged mule bank accounts for the cyber criminals who extorted ₹7 crore from the businessman. The ED added that a supplementary chargesheet was filed in the case on November 25 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jalandhar.

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Six individuals and a company named Rigglo Ventures have been named as accused in the prosecution complaint (chargesheet). The accused include Sohel Akhtar alias Raju, Amar Chandkar, Saikh Ramzan Ali, Rakesh Ali, Golam Mortuza, Alok Rangi and Riggio Ventures Private Limited.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the cyber crime police station, Ludhiana, on August 31, 2024, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the fraud.

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{{^usCountry}} Three arrested so far {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three arrested so far {{/usCountry}}

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The agency has so far arrested three persons — Rumi Kalita, Arpit Rathore and Akhtar — and issued a provisional attachment order covering properties worth ₹1.76 crore.

The ED had earlier filed its first chargesheet on February 19 against Kalita, Rathore, Anand Chaudhary, Atanu Chaudhary and his firm, Frozenman Warehousing & Logistics.

Atanu and Anand are small-time businessmen from Guwahati, who suffered losses and turned to cybercrime for quick money. Kalita, a former bank employee, is believed to have played a crucial role in managing the fraudulent transactions.

According to the ED investigation, the fraudsters impersonated Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and judicial officials to dupe Oswal of ₹7 crore on August 29 and 30, 2024. They allegedly accused him of involvement in a money laundering case linked to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and staged a fake Supreme Court hearing through Skype.

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An imposter posing as then Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud allegedly presided over the fake hearing. The accused also produced a forged, stamped Supreme Court order to convince Oswal that he was facing arrest and legal proceedings.

The fraudsters allegedly kept the industrialist under digital surveillance for two days, instructing him to keep his Skype camera switched on and refrain from making calls or sending messages to anyone.

The ED’s investigation has revealed an elaborate network of cybercriminals who allegedly routed the extorted money through multiple bank accounts, shell entities and cryptocurrency transactions to conceal its origin.

The ₹7 crore was initially deposited into bank accounts of two companies, including Riggio Ventures Private Limited and Frozenman Warehousing & Logistics, before being transferred to multiple mule accounts.

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The agency found that funds deposited in Riggio Ventures’ accounts were transferred to mule accounts in small instalments, generally ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh. Cash was allegedly withdrawn soon after the transfers.

The proceeds of crime, running into several crores, were further layered through shell entities and allegedly remitted abroad using a trade-based money laundering mechanism, the ED probe revealed.

The accused arranging the mule accounts were reportedly paid commissions in cash or through virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrency. The accounts were allegedly procured by luring economically vulnerable individuals with promises of loans or employment, the ED said.

The investigation also revealed that Kalita and Rathore allegedly controlled the bank accounts of Frozenman Warehousing & Logistics and used an Android Package Kit (APK) application named AMMFORWARD to facilitate the movement of the proceeds of crime.

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Rathore allegedly provided mule bank accounts to individuals based in Cambodia and Vietnam. Kalita and Rathore were arrested on December 23 and December 31, 2025, respectively, according to the ED investigation.