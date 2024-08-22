New BSF DG Daljit Singh reviews border security in Jammu region

The newly appointed director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh, on Thursday reviewed the security situation in the sensitive Jammu frontier. Border Security Force (BSF) director general Daljit Singh (second from left) being felicitated during his two-day visit to the border areas of Jammu region on Thursday. (HT Photo)

BSF IG, Jammu frontier, DK Boora gave a detailed presentation, covering critical aspects of border security and domination, including the prevailing security scenario along the international border with Pakistan, a BSF spokesperson said.

The DG, who was on a two-day visit that began on Wednesday, visited border outposts and took stock of the operational preparedness of field formations in the Samba-Kathua and Sunderbani sectors.

The DG interacted with the BSF sector commander and battalion commanders on border management.

On Thursday, Daljit Singh addressed a Sainik Sammelan at the BSF frontier headquarters in Jammu and asked the troops to ensure effective border domination to prevent anti-national activities.

On August 2, the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) had approved the proposal of the Union home ministry to repatriate Nitin Agarwal, the then BSF DG, and YB Khurania, special DG of the force, to their parent cadres of Kerala and Odisha, respectively.

The home minister had sent the proposal to the ACC to prematurely repatriate Agarwal, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, on July 30, while the proposal to send back Khurania, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was sent on July 26.

The premature repatriation of the two officers was attributed to the recent infiltration of Pakistani terrorists from the Samba-Kathua sector in April and May that resulted in a spike in terror attacks across the Jammu region.

With the killing of CRPF inspector Kuldeep Kumar on August 18 in an encounter in Udhampur’s Dudu area, the number of security personnel killed in terror attacks in the Jammu region this year has gone up to 14.

On August 14, Captain Deepak Singh of 48 RR was killed in Shivgarh Dhar area of Assar in Doda.

Starting June 9, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers took oath, Jammu region had been rattled by terror attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts.

Ten civilians have also killed in the terror attacks, while 55 people were injured and six terrorists killed since January 1 in the region.