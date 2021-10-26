Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / New high: 68 more dengue cases surface in Ludhiana
New high: 68 more dengue cases surface in Ludhiana

Just two days after Ludhiana’s single-day dengue count hit an all-time high of 65 cases, the district recorded a new high with 68 more cases coming to the fore on Monday.
Besides this, Ludhiana also has 2,397 suspected dengue cases. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With this, the total count of confirmed cases has touched 827 in the district. Of these, 609 cases are from Ludhiana city while 35 have been reported from Jagraon, 29 from Sudhar, 27 from Khanna, 25 from Sahnewal, 24 from Koom Kalan, 15 from Pakhowal, 14 from Sidhwan Bet, 12 from Malaud, eight from Hathur, seven each from Machhiwara and Manupur, six from Samrala, five from Payal and four from Raikot.

Besides this, the district also has 2,397 suspected cases.

56- year-old woman dies of Covid

A 56-year-old woman died of Covid while three others tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana on Monday. The deceased, a resident of Shivpuri, was undergoing treatment Christian Medical College and Hospital. With the latest death, the Covid toll of Ludhiana has reached 2,106. A total of 87,595 people have tested positive for the virus till date in the district, of which 85,464 recovered. There are currently 26 active cases in Ludhiana.

