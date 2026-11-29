The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint regarding the alleged removal of the sacred Nishan Sahib at Dalla village in Qadian tehsil of Gurdaspur district and issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary and director general of police (DGP), seeking an action taken report (ATR) within two weeks.

Issues notice to Punjab Chief Secy, DGP. (HT FILE) more less

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According to the complaint received by the NHRC, a local farmer had donated 10 marlas for the construction of a gurdwara langar hall. Subsequently, Nishan Sahib was installed at the site.

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However, miscreants belonging to an opposing group allegedly removed the religious symbol with the backing of political individuals and through the misuse of government machinery, hurting sentiments of the Sikh community, it added.

An NHRC bench, presided over by its member Priyank Kanoongo, on Friday observed that the allegations prima facie appeared to constitute violations of human rights and directed the state authorities to conduct an inquiry.

He alleged that Nishan Sahib was removed under suspicious circumstances at night and a government JCB machine was allegedly used for the purpose. He also raised concerns over the alleged lack of police action.

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{{^usCountry}} The NHRC has sought a certified copy of the order or application issued by the competent authority for its removal. In case no such authorisation was issued, the authorities have been asked to submit a report explaining how government machinery was deployed for the removal of the sacred symbol and subsequent action taken in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NHRC has sought a certified copy of the order or application issued by the competent authority for its removal. In case no such authorisation was issued, the authorities have been asked to submit a report explaining how government machinery was deployed for the removal of the sacred symbol and subsequent action taken in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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