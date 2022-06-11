NIIFT Mohali students present master’s projects

Fashion Marketing and Management (FMM) and Garment Manufacturing and Technology (GMT) students of Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) presented their final master’s degree projects on the campus. A total of four research projects from the FMM department and three from the GMT department were presented. NIIFT, Mohali, director Geetika Singh said, “The presentations made by the students gave a deep analysis of the market conditions and manufacturing competitiveness.”

Man held with 100gm heroin

Chandigarh Police’s crime branch arrested Gagandeep, 33, of Sirsa in Haryana, with 100.5 gm heroin. The accused was arrested near Coast Guard kitchen parking in Sector 48. The accused tried to dodge the police, but was stopped for checking. He tried to throw a pouch out of the vehicle, but it was recovered and found holding 100.5 gm heroin. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Sector-49 police station.

₹2 lakh theft reported at flour mill

Chandigarh Police registered a case against unidentified accused after Ashwani Sharma of Milk Colony, Dhanas, reported a ₹2 lakh theft at a flour mill in Industrial Area. The complainant also reported theft of a mobile phone and 15 kg dry fruits. Police said the accused had entered the flour mill after breaking the roof. A was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Kirron Kher flags off Ungeared 2022

Chandigarh Traffic police, along with Leo’s Club and For a Cause, organised “Chandigarh awareness rallies Ungeared 2022” at Sukhna Lake. Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, the chief guest, flagged off three awareness rallies in the presence of mayor Sarbjit Kaur, home secretary Nitin Yadav and GDP Praveer Ranjan. Nearly 500 people participated in this event.

PGGCG-11 signs MOU with CPDO

Chandigarh Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central Poultry Development Organization on Friday to collaborate in conducting practical workshop and field visits for post graduate and graduate students aimed at familiarising them with the skills and techniques required for poultry farming.