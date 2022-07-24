Niti Aayog report: Chandigarh tops country in India Innovation Index-2021

With a score of 27.88, Chandigarh bagged the top spot among Union Territories in the India Innovation Index 2021, released by Niti Aayog recently.

Chandigarh’s score was also higher than the highest-placed state, Karnataka, which had a score of 18.01. It also scored better than Manipur, which with a score of 19.37 had topped in the category of North Eastern states.

The India Innovation Index is an annual report which presents state-wise rankings based on the innovation landscape and performance of states and union territories. The new framework presents a more nuanced and comprehensible outlook with 66 unique indicators as against the 36 indicators used in the previous index for 2020. It provides a report card of every state and union territory’s performance; and identifies its strengths and weaknesses. It focuses on education and schools as well.

As per the various pillars outlined by the report, Chandigarh scored 33.56 on human capital, 33.00 for business environment, 4.61 on investment, 46.89 for safety and legal environment, 22.44 for knowledge workers, 13.34 for knowledge diffusion and 41.9 for knowledge output. Apart from the Innovation Index score, it also scored 27.65 for performers and 28.10 for enablers.

The report notes that Chandigarh has registered the best performance in the percentage of schools with functional computer facilities (99.14%) and Atal Tinkering Labs (3.54%)

Making a special reference to the city, the report says that Chandigarh has been one of the top performers in the country. In terms of human capital, the percentage of schools with ICT (Information and Communication Technology) labs has increased from about 59% to almost 100 percent in the city. In terms of higher education, with a pupil-teacher ratio of 28:1, the UT also improved its enrolment in PhD (per lakh population) from about 81 to 94.

Chandigarh was also able to improve its business environment by improving its cluster strength. All this was visible in its ‘performers’, wherein the knowledge-output pillar showed improvement in terms of filings of patents, trademarks, and industrial designs.

The report, however, notes that the UT is underperforming in a few parameters. With a score of 4.61 for investment and 41.96 for knowledge output, the report notes that the city has underperformed in these two parameters. The investment pillar consists of parameters like expenditure on higher and technical education, expenditure on research and development and expenditure on science, technology and environment among others. Knowledge output consists of grassroot innovations, publications and startups among others. It also mentions that Chandigarh witnessed a dip in its software exports (as a percentage of GSDP).

Speaking about the results, director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “We have performed well but I am yet to go through the detailed report. We will make note of the parameters in which we have lacked and work on them.”

